DOVER, Del. — The Delaware House of Representatives unanimously passed bipartisan legislation Thursday aimed at cracking down on the use of high-tech devices tied to car thefts across the First State.
Sponsored by Rep. Frank Cooke and Sen. Darius Brown, House Bill 351 would make it a crime to knowingly manufacture, sell, transfer, possess or allow someone else to use a vehicle security circumvention device.
The legislation targets devices used to intercept signals from key fobs or electronically communicate with vehicles to unlock or start them without authorization. The bill applies to motor vehicle key programming devices, relay attack devices and software designed to emulate or program key fobs.
“These devices primarily target keyless entry, push-to-start vehicles, which have increased in popularity and production in the last two decades,” according to lawmakers.
“As technology continues to evolve, so does crime, and our laws must evolve with it," Cooke said.
"This measure ensures that Delaware is staying ahead of emerging threats, protecting Delaware families and businesses, and making it clear that we will not allow criminals to use advanced technology to target our communities.”
According to lawmakers, motor vehicle thefts in Delaware increased by 26% between 2020 and 2024. Officials said several factors contributed to the increase, including a social media trend encouraging the theft of Kia and Hyundai cars.
By February 2024, there had already been more than 70 car thefts or attempted thefts reported across New Castle County.
While thefts have declined nationally since then, the problem continues in Delaware communities. Delaware State Police issued a community alert in January warning people who live in western Sussex County about a rise in car thefts from residential driveways.
“Car theft is a nationwide problem, and too often, we’re seeing items like key fobs be manipulated for the sole purpose of committing crime,” Brown said.
“We must work to modernize our laws with the technology of today and ensure we properly penalize people who misuse this technology.”
The bill includes exemptions for law enforcement officers, National Insurance Crime Bureau employees, car dealers, manufacturers, mechanics, locksmiths and repossession agencies operating for lawful purposes.
Under the proposal, authorized individuals must report a lost or stolen circumvention device to police within 48 hours.
First-time violators could face fines ranging from $28.75 to $115, up to 90 days in jail, or both. Repeat offenders could face fines between $115 and $230, up to six months in jail, or both.
House Bill 351 now heads to the Delaware Senate for consideration.