SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Incumbent state Rep. Bryan Shupe has won the Republican primary for Delaware House District 36, defeating Patrick Smith for the party’s nomination. Shupe won with 1,531 votes, Smith has 681.
"I'm just humbled to be a public servant here," Shupe told CoastTV. "It's a great feeling to know that people are behind me. They want to see a change in Dover... It's been a great year to talk to our neighbors and say, 'This is what we've done for you and thank you for putting us in this privileged seat to be able to be your voice.'"
Shupe went on to say he aims to target waste and abuse.
"Moving forward, you know, we needed the support of everyone, Republicans, Independents, Democrats, to realize that the state is headed in a really dangerous direction of overspending, of bending towards people who aren't the people of our neighborhoods, who are working hard, who have families, and we need people in there to be our voices in order to get things done here and for the hard-working families of Delaware."
He previously beat Smith in the 2024 election for District 36 with 12 votes. While the results came close, the final count did not call for an official recount, however one was held anyway.
Shupe, a lifelong Milford resident and small business owner, currently represents the 36th District in the Delaware House of Representatives.
Shupe has owned and operated Fur Baby Pet Resort with his wife, Sherry, and co-founded Farmacy Market. Shupe has served as a state representative for seven years and has also previously served as mayor of Milford.
During his campaign, Shupe has focused on lowering the cost of living, government spending, education, public safety, healthcare access and maintaining local control over government decisions.
His campaign says he supports reducing government spending, strengthening accountability and giving local communities more control over decisions involving development and other issues.