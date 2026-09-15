SELBYVILLE, Del.- The Indian River School District has received $146,448.42 from the Delaware Department of Education to expand professional development and strengthen early literacy instruction in its elementary schools.
The funding comes through the second round of the state’s Bridge to Practice Grant and will support educators and school leaders as they build on research-based approaches to reading instruction.
The district says its Elementary Department of Instruction will use the grant for professional learning focused on the science of reading, structured literacy, high-quality instructional materials, intervention strategies and instructional leadership.
According to the district, the effort supports its goal of helping all students become proficient readers by the end of third grade.
One major component of the grant is the second year of the Early Literacy Leadership Academy, known as ELLA 2. The program will bring school administrators and leadership teams together for five professional learning sessions.
The sessions will help school teams evaluate and strengthen their literacy plans, including goals, action steps, responsibilities and timelines. Training will also address lesson preparation, supporting different types of learners and using professional learning communities to improve classroom instruction.
Up to 50 teachers, specialists and support staff will have the opportunity to complete 45 hours of online professional learning through AIM Institute for Learning & Research’s Pathways to Proficient Reading program.
The district says the program is designed to expand educators’ understanding of the science of reading and structured literacy while connecting reading research with classroom instruction. Participants will also examine evidence-based methods for identifying students’ literacy needs and tailoring instruction and intervention.
K-3 instructional paraprofessionals will also receive grant-supported professional learning. Their training will cover the science of reading, structured literacy and the use of high-quality instructional materials. According to the district, the additional training will help paraprofessionals support students during core instruction and through its multi-tiered system of support.
The district said the investment is intended to create greater consistency in literacy instruction across its elementary schools while strengthening the systems and practices that support students.