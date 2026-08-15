OCEAN PINES, Md. - Jeanette Latzo has been named the 2026 Sam Wilkinson Volunteer of the Year by Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks.
Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue recognized Latzo during the department’s annual meeting Saturday.
Latzo has volunteered with several Recreation and Parks programs, including the Easter and Christmas breakfasts, Concerts in the Park and PEP Club. She has also been a member of the Delmarva Chorus for 23 years.
Latzo became involved with the department’s volunteer group after telling a friend she was looking for “something else to do.” She also volunteers at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, where she serves as Fellowship Chair and helps organize events.
Donahue called Latzo the department’s “personal rockstar.”
The Sam Wilkinson Volunteer Award was created in memory of Sam Wilkinson, who died in 2003 at age 8. The award recognizes people who dedicate their time and talents to helping others.