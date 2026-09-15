This article has been updated with a response from Kathy Jennings.
DELAWARE- Incumbent Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings has won the Democratic primary for attorney general, defeating Dwayne J. Bensing and Patty Rickman for the party’s nomination, according to AP. Jennings won with 61,191 votes, 71.18 percent of the votes.
Jennings commented on the primary win in a statement on social media.
"Now we are in the midst of Project 2025 and Delaware is winning the fights we cannot afford to lose. Hard things are hard but they are the only things worth doing," said Jennings. "I’m proud that we ran a positive campaign. I’m grateful for voters who showed up in force today. And I am grateful to my opponents for putting the primary behind us and turning to the future: protecting our elections, our communities, and our state, together."
Jennings, who has served as Delaware’s attorney general since 2019, will advance to the November general election as the Democratic nominee.
Jennings has spent her career as an attorney and prosecutor. Her campaign highlights her record on violent crime, criminal justice reform, consumer protection and lawsuits involving corporations and the federal government.
Jennings’ campaign says violent crime has fallen by more than 25 percent since her time as state prosecutor. Her campaign also says her office has secured more than $1 billion for Delawareans through corporate and federal litigation.
Jennings has made reducing gun violence one of her priorities, including efforts focused on gun trafficking and juvenile gun violence. She has also said she would continue efforts aimed at strengthening consumer protections.
Another major focus of Jennings’ campaign has been litigation involving the Trump administration. Jennings has said she would continue using the attorney general’s office to challenge federal actions she believes affect Delaware, including policies involving elections and state authority.