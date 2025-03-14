GEORGETOWN, Del. - La Esperanza, a multiservice nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting Latino and immigrant communities in Sussex County, held its third annual Citizenship Celebration on Friday evening at Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown.
The event honored 26 new U.S. citizens, including Silvia Pabón Carrillo, who came to the United States from Costa Rica in 2004.
Pabón Carrillo said gaining U.S. citizenship brings both relief and opportunity.
"It means freedom. It means peace of mind knowing that I am in a better situation, and that I am not going to be more afraid of what ifs," she said.
According to La Esperanza, the organization has helped nearly 200 immigrants obtain U.S. citizenship in the past five years.
"It's a continuation of La Esperanza's mission," said Bryant García, acting executive director of La Esperanza. "It's obviously about them and their families, about becoming part of the American fabric and society. But it's also part of our story. We want to see our people thrive, and for many of them, becoming a U.S. citizen is a way to do that."
García added that they are proud to support those working toward citizenship, a journey that also reminds him of his own family’s story.
"We're so proud of them because we know this achievement is the result of their hard work. La Esperanza has just been there to give them little pushes along the way," García said. "We're just happy to be part of that, which is why this is one of the best times of the year for us."
Pabón Carrillo said becoming a citizen has brought reassurance to her and her family.
"I’m just proud of my family, of my husband, of what I have accomplished, but also of this huge community, of this amazing country that makes dreams come true," she said.
Families and friends cheered as the new citizens received recognition, celebrating a milestone years in the making.