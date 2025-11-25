Lewes committee to review safety concerns over missing trail sidewalk

LEWES, Del. - Concerns about a missing section of sidewalk along a Lewes trail are set to be reviewed by the city’s Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.
The trail, which runs from Park Road to Forecastle Road, parallels New Road. A letter sent to the committee highlights a short gap in the walkway where several yards of sidewalk are missing. According to the letter, that break forces pedestrians and cyclists onto New Road, a heavily traveled route into downtown, creating what the writer describes as a significant safety hazard.
Clay Blanton, who lives in the neighborhood adjacent to the trail, said speeding drivers on New Road make the situation even more dangerous for the many walkers and cyclists who use the path.
“They come over the little bridge across the creek on New Road and they hit the accelerator because there’s really nothing to slow them down,” Blanton said. “The road is straight until you get into town. There’s a sign there with a radar beam to get you to slow down, but people don’t pay attention to it.”
The committee is scheduled to review the concerns at its meeting on November 25 at 5:30 p.m.