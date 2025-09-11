LEWES, Del. - Community members gathered Thursday evening at the home of Roger and Carol Whitford in Lewes for the family’s annual Patriot Day of Service, held in memory of their son, Mark Whitford, and all who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Mark Whitford, a New York City firefighter, was among the first responders who died in the South Tower of the World Trade Center while helping others.
The event, which began at 5 p.m., featured guest speakers, members of the FDNY and a moving performance by the Delaware State Police bagpipers.
The Whitfords have hosted the event annually to honor Mark’s legacy of courage and public service, and to provide a space for the community to reflect and remember.
Mark’s youngest brother, Dennis, spoke at the event, telling those in attendance that the gathering serves as both therapy and a way to ensure the memory of 9/11 is never forgotten.
“It’s therapy for us,” he said. “People all day today...we’re setting up, and people are driving by, just saying, you know, ‘You’re in our thoughts, and we will never forget.’”