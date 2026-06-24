LEWES, Del. - The City of Lewes is joining a some Delaware municipalities pushing back against a new bill aimed at increasing affordable housing across the state.
In a letter sent to state lawmakers, Lewes leaders said they support efforts to expand affordable housing but oppose Senate Bill 23, known as the Housing for Every Delawarean Act, arguing the measure would give the state too much influence over local land-use decisions.
Some people who live in Lewes said affordable housing is crucial.
"I really think it's needed here in Delaware, especially in Sussex County," said Raymond Tomasetti from Lewes. "It's hard to find any housing on this side of the county. It's really tough."
Lewes Mayor Amy Marasco, Deputy Mayor Khalil Saliba and members of city council signed the June 11 letter addressed to state Sen. Russ Huxtable, one of the bill's sponsors.
The city pointed to several local housing initiatives already underway, including the 140-unit Dutchman's Harvest workforce housing development, plans to expand the Donovan-Smith Manufactured Home Park by 30 lots and the adoption of an accessory dwelling unit ordinance intended to increase housing options.
City leaders said those efforts were achieved through collaboration among developers, local businesses, residents, the planning commission and city government.
Douglas Shackman, from Lewes, said the city already reflects a variety of housing types.
"Lewes is a very mixed bag because as we ride the Georgetown- Lewes Trail, you can see on one side you may have million dollar houses, and then you're going to run into trailer parks and manufactured housing. And that's all along the same area," said Shackman.
Lewes is also participating in a state pilot program established through Senate Joint Resolution 8 that provides technical assistance to communities considering zoning and land-use reforms aimed at increasing housing opportunities.
In the letter, city leaders questioned whether lawmakers should evaluate the results of that pilot program before implementing broader statewide requirements.
Among the issues identified by Lewes leaders are provisions related to by-right development approvals, public input on certain development applications and the potential financial impact on municipalities.
"We cannot support SB 23 and the substitutes; it is simply too risky," the letter states. "We are genuinely frustrated that the state is getting closer to overriding our ability to make informed, local land use decisions that reflect our community's values."
Supporters of the legislation say it is needed to increase housing production and expand affordable housing opportunities across Delaware.
Kathy Campbell, a Lewes resident, said preserving the history in the city is very crucial.
"I think it's so important to hold on to this history that we have here. It's one of the things that I've been discovering every day about the first town in the first state. So that's very important. And I think that needs to be taken into consideration for where we build," said Campbell.
Lewes city leaders discussed the bill and the city's opposition during a meeting on Wednesday.
The legislation recently cleared the House and now heads to Governor Matt Meyer's desk.