Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. High 84F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.