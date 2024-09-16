LEWES, Del -The Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission is scheduled to review a plan to build kayak storage racks on its beaches. Supporters have expressed concern that people with beach access are leaving kayaks, SUPs (Stand Up Paddleboards), and other items on beach grass.
Being proposed is the construction of wooden racks that could hold 4-8 kayaks. Each person using the rack would pay a $75 annual fee that would cover the cost of building the racks over time. Racks would be place on the beaches of:
Michigan Ave.
Delaware Ave.
Kentucky Ave.
Oregon Ave.
Massachusetts Ave.
It is part of a plan that was first proposed in January 2022. Over two years later, the Commission is reviewing specifics. According to the Commission, action could take place at tonight's meeting that could refer it to the City Council. Click here to review the proposal