LEWES, Del. — Delaware State Police have arrested a Lewes man for home improvement fraud involving an HVAC project that was never started.
According to investigators, Jeffrey Brower, 63, of Lewes, was arrested after an investigation revealed he signed a contract with a 66-year-old Lewes resident in October 2024 to perform HVAC work. Police say the resident paid Brower $7,000, but the work was never started and the money was not reimbursed.
Police began investigating the alleged fraud on Sept. 2, 2025. Troopers say a warrant was issued for Brower’s arrest, and he turned himself in at Troop 7 on Sept. 11.
The State Police reported Brower was charged with home improvement fraud by false pretense. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Authorities are asking anyone who may have been defrauded by Brower in a similar manner to contact Troop 4 Financial Crimes.