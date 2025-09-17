Home Improvement Fraud

Police say the resident paid Brower $7,000, but the work was never started.

LEWES, Del. Delaware State Police have arrested a Lewes man for home improvement fraud involving an HVAC project that was never started.

According to investigators, Jeffrey Brower, 63, of Lewes, was arrested after an investigation revealed he signed a contract with a 66-year-old Lewes resident in October 2024 to perform HVAC work. Police say the resident paid Brower $7,000, but the work was never started and the money was not reimbursed.

According to investigators, Jeffrey Brower, 63, of Lewes, was arrested after an investigation revealed home improvement fraud. (Delaware State Police)

Police began investigating the alleged fraud on Sept. 2, 2025. Troopers say a warrant was issued for Brower’s arrest, and he turned himself in at Troop 7 on Sept. 11.

The State Police reported Brower was charged with home improvement fraud by false pretense. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have been defrauded by Brower in a similar manner to contact Troop 4 Financial Crimes.

