Lewes officials continue search for solutions to summer parking problems

LEWES, Del. - Finding parking in Lewes during the busy summer months can be a challenge for both locals and visitors.
Kevin Smith, who lives in Lewes, said getting a spot often comes down to patience.
“Right in the height of the summer, there's a caravan and it just keeps going around and around and around,” Smith said. “So there's definitely a need. It's overflowing.”
Lewes’ parking working group is exploring solutions to ease downtown parking shortages that affect businesses, locals and tourists.
George Farrah, who owns the Lewes Art Gallery, said the problem impacts more than just drivers.
“I live in Lewes so I walk, but I own the Lewes Art Gallery and it affects my customers and employees,” Farrah said.
The working group met March 20 to discuss additional recommendations that could be presented to the City Council.
The working group’s latest suggestions include establishing residential parking permits with designated spots, enforcing a three-hour limit in non-residential spaces, and launching a pilot program.
The group also said it plans to recommend making scooter parking free this summer to encourage alternative modes of transportation.
The group is scheduled to meet again April 17.