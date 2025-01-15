REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The 34th annual Lewes Polar Bear Plunge, benefiting Special Olympics Delaware, will take place Sunday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m. in Rehoboth Beach.
This event began in 1992 and has grown from 78 participants raising $7,000 to one of the state’s largest fundraising events. Last year alone, the plunge raised nearly $1.5 million, contributing to a total of $17.2 million generated over the years for Special Olympics Delaware. Funds support sports, health, and social programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
The weekend kicks off with several events, including a 5K run and a chili tasting, leading up to the plunge. Those interested in participating or donating can visit www.plungeDE.org for more information.