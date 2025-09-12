LEWES, Del. — Drivers in Lewes should plan for delays on Friday as the Savannah Road Drawbridge undergoes scheduled maintenance.
According to the city's website, bridge openings will begin after 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 12. Crews will be performing routine maintenance work to ensure the drawbridge remains in safe operating condition.
Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time or consider alternate routes during the maintenance period, as openings may cause temporary traffic delays throughout the day.