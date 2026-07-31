LEWES, Del. — The Lewes Transit Working Group, DelDOT and DART are asking people to participate in the 2026 Lewes Transportation Survey to help guide future transportation planning in and around the city.
The survey is open to anyone with a connection to Lewes, including people who live there, workers, visitors, Cape May-Lewes Ferry users and business owners.
According to the survey organizers, responses will help planners better understand commuting habits, travel behavior, parking activity and overall transportation use throughout the Lewes community. The information collected will be used to identify mobility needs and support future transportation solutions.
Organizers said the survey takes about five to seven minutes to complete, and all responses will remain confidential and will be used only for planning purposes.
The Lewes Transit Working Group, DelDOT and DART said community feedback will play an important role in shaping future transportation improvements in the area.
The survey is available online through the Lewes Transportation Survey - 2026 webpage.