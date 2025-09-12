MILFORD, Del. - A man was arrested Sept. 5 for stealing a large quantity of cigarettes and pre-roll products from a Shell Gas Station in Milford.
The Milford Police Department said they were dispatched at 1:05 p.m. to the gas station located in the on S. DuPont Boulevard in Milford for a burglary. That’s when officers made contact with the reporting person and learned that at around 3 a.m., the now identified 35-year-old, Joshua Kenton, threw a rock through the glass entrance door causing it to shatter.
Officers said they obtained an arrest warrant for Kenton and later located him in the area of Haven Lake in Milford. He was then taken into custody without incident.
Kenton was charged with 2 felonies and criminal mischief under $1,000. He did have a presentment at the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and officers requested a secure bail for Kenton. However, the court released him on $5,100 unsecured bail and a no contact order with the business, said police.
Kenton will appear at a later time in the Kent County Court for Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing.