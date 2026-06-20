MARYLAND - The Maryland Coastal Bays Program has launched a new fundraising campaign as part of its 30th anniversary celebration, marking three decades of efforts to protect and restore the region's waterways and natural resources.
The organization's "30 for 30 Campaign" kicked off this month and will run throughout June. The program says supporters who make a donation during the campaign will be entered for a chance to win a signed Coastal Bays print created exclusively for the anniversary by Mid-Atlantic artist Erick Sahler.
According to the Maryland Coastal Bays Program, the artwork was developed through a yearlong collaboration and is inspired by Works Progress Administration posters of the 1930s and mid-century travel art. The piece highlights the landscapes, traditions and culture of Maryland's Eastern Shore.
According to organizers, funds raised through the campaign will support the organization's work protecting the five Coastal Bays located behind Ocean City and Assateague Island. Donations help fund scientific monitoring, habitat restoration projects, environmental education programs and community outreach efforts.
The anniversary celebration will continue throughout the summer and culminate with "An Evening on the Estuary," a gala at Assateague State Park. The programs says the event will feature local food, live music, dancing, a silent auction and opportunities to celebrate the organization's conservation efforts over the past 30 years.