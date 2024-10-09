Maryland National Guard assists North Carolina with Hurricane Helene recovery

MARYLAND - The Maryland Army National Guard has been assisting with recovery efforts in North Carolina in response to Hurricane Helene. Governor Wes Moore approved a team of 12 soldiers, along with two helicopters and three civilian firefighters from the Maryland Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (MD-HART), for the mission.
MD-HART, which includes one UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter with five crew members from the Maryland Army National Guard and three rescue technicians from Baltimore, Howard, and Montgomery County Fire Departments, arrived on September 28th to prepare for water rescue operations.
Additionally, seven more soldiers and a CH-47 Chinook helicopter are stationed in North Carolina to assist with heavy lift and cargo missions.