ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A bipartisan bill, SB0565 that would require drivers involved in deadly crashes or those causing life-threatening injuries to undergo breath and blood testing for impaired driving is being debated Friday in the Maryland State Senate.
The proposal, backed by Lower Shore State Sen. Mary Beth Carozza (R), aims to strengthen accountability and improve enforcement against impaired driving. If passed, the law would mandate testing for drivers in serious crashes to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a role.
The bill will be reviewed on Friday afternoon, by the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee. It is the early stages of making its way through the General Assembly. There are several steps that need to occur before the bill is reviewed in the House of Delegates.