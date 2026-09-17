OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Maryland Department of Health is warning people about a potential measles exposure after a person from another state who has measles visited three Ocean City locations earlier this month.
The department said anyone who visited the following places during the listed times may have been exposed:
- Casablanca Oceanside Inn, 2408 Baltimore Ave., from 4 p.m. Sept. 3 through noon Sept. 6.
- Buona Vita Pizzeria, 2100 Baltimore Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 3.
- Bonfire Restaurant, 7009 Coastal Highway, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 5.
The Maryland Department of Health said the overall risk remains low for people who are fully vaccinated. The announcement comes the same week that the Delaware Division of Public Health reported a person, from out-of-state, was in Rehoboth Beach while with measles.
People who were at the Ocean City locations during potential exposure periods, particularly those who are not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune, are advised to monitor for symptoms for 21 days after their possible exposure.
Early symptoms can include a fever higher than 101 degrees, runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes. A red rash typically appears one to four days later, beginning on the face before spreading to other parts of the body.
Anyone who develops a fever or other measles symptoms after a possible exposure should avoid child care centers, schools, workplaces and other public places and contact a health care provider. The department recommends calling before visiting a medical office or emergency department so precautions can be taken to reduce the risk of spreading measles.
People who have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine or who were born before 1957 are generally considered protected, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is routinely recommended for children at 12 to 15 months old, with a second dose at ages 4 to 6. Adults are generally recommended to have at least one documented dose of the MMR vaccine, while some people at higher risk are recommended to have two doses if they do not have other evidence of immunity.
Maryland local health departments are offering MMR and other vaccines and providing information about measles prevention and exposure.
The Maryland Department of Health said the state has confirmed 40 measles cases in 2026.