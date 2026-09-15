WORCESTER COUNTY Md.- Maryland Department of Transportation met with Worcester County Tuesday at 10 a.m. to discuss the Moore-Miller Administration's Draft Consolidated Transport Program for the 2027 to 2032 fiscal years.
The program includes a $21.9 billion, six-year budget investment in Maryland's transportation network. The meeting was apart of the state's annual tour to update the public and departments.
Worcester County is just one of the stops on the tour. MDOT is visiting seven other counties, including Wicomico.
After gathering input from all local jurisdictions, the department will submit the Final Fiscal Years 2027-2032 Consolidated Transportation Program to Legislation in January for consideration during the 2027 General Assembly session.