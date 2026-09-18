DELMARVA- This summer, Delaware saw it's first case of measles in over a decade. 23 confirmed cases in Kent County, one exposure in Ocean City, and another in Rehoboth Beach.
Delaware Surgeon General, Dr. Neil Hockstein, says it's hard to pin point exactly where the infected individual traveled in Rehoboth Beach, causing an exposure alert for the whole city.
“The individual is from out of state. We were notified by the out of state health department that an individual with measles traveled through Delaware on September 4th. The person was in Rehoboth Beach and was in a variety of places, retail, eateries, etc.”
Dr. Hockstein is a firm believer in the MMR vaccine, explaining that it's over 97% effective. He also says people who are fully vaccinated and don't have an autoimmune issue, are at a low risk of contracting the illness.
Over in Ocean City, the Maryland Department of Health says Casablanca Oceanside Inn, Buona Vita Pizzeria and Bonfire Restaurant all had exposures between Sept. 3-6.
Delaware Department of Public Health told CoastTV in an email that anyone who develops symptoms should stay away from others, and reach out to their healthcare provider.