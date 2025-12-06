LONG NECK, Del. — Emergency crews responded early Friday to a reported car accident on 6th Street in the Bay City community off Long Neck Road, authorities said.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, Mid Sussex Rescue Squad and Sussex County paramedics were dispatched at 12:36 a.m. Friday along with an alert for the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit after reports that a car had gone into a retention pond.
Responders arrived to find a minivan had backed out of a driveway and into a ditch across the street, officials said. Aviation and additional EMS units were canceled, and no injuries were reported.
The Delaware State Fire Police managed traffic during the incident. The Delaware State Police are investigating.