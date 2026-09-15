This article has been updated with a quote from Katz.
DELAWARE- Michael Katz has won Delaware’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate, defeating John Shulli for the party’s nomination, according to the New York Times. Katz won with 30,896 votes.
"Thank you to every voter, volunteer, and supporter who made this possible. The primary is over. The general election begins now. On November 3rd, Dr. Katz will face Chris Coons with a message focused on affordability, accountability, and putting Delaware first," said Katz in a statement on social media.
Katz, a physician and former Delaware state senator, will advance to the November general election as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate.
Katz is an anesthesiologist who has worked in medicine for decades. He previously served one term in the Delaware State Senate, representing the 4th District after winning election as a Democrat in 2008. He lost his reelection bid in 2012.
During his time in the General Assembly, Katz introduced legislation dealing with issues including term limits, government transparency and lobbying reform.
Katz later changed his political affiliation. He ran for U.S. Senate in 2024 under the Independent Party of Delaware banner, finishing third behind Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester and Republican Eric Hansen. He is now registered as a Republican.
The Delaware Republican Party endorsed Katz in the 2026 U.S. Senate race as well as President of the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association Jeff Hague.