MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Museum is continuing their American History Series with a presentation at the Milford Public Library on Aug. 9 at 1 p.m.
The program is titled Storm Warriors: The U.S. Life-Saving Service in Delaware. It describes the life of the men who worked on the seas before the Coast Guard was established.
Tyler Dreiblatt, the Interpretive Programs Manager at Delaware Seashore State Park, will be hosting the event. He will discuss the six stations of Life-Saving Service that existed in Delaware. The program will cover how the group started, operated and some shipwreck stories.
The Milford Museum sponsors segments that focus on local, state and national history on the second Saturday of every month. These programs are offered through a grant from the Delaware Heritage Commission.