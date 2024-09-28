MILFORD, Del. — The Milford Museum’s American History Series will feature "The 1800 Presidential Election: John Adams vs. Thomas Jefferson," presented by Lew Miller on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Milford Public Library.
This pivotal election, marking the first peaceful transfer of power between adversarial administrations, involved prominent figures such as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, and tackled issues still relevant to this day, including states' rights, national defense and the role of religion in politics.
Miller, a former educator and district administrator with 47 years of experience, will offer insights into how these early American politicians shaped the nation’s future. The program will also highlight Delaware’s own James A. Bayard, whose decisive vote in the House of Representatives determined the outcome of the election. The event is free and open to the public.