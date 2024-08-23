Milford Police Department searching for hit and run suspect.

Police are looking for this Gray Ford F-150 truck. 

MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department are still searching for a suspect in Tuesday's hit and run. 

On Tuesday, August 20 around 1:30 p.m., MPD says the truck pictured below was involved in a hit and run at the intersection of S. Rehoboth Boulevard and SE Front Street in Milford. 

Milford Police Department searching for Gray Ford F-150 Truck following a hit and run

Milford Police Department searching for Gray Ford F-150 Truck following a hit and run at the intersection of S. Rehoboth Boulevard and SE Front Street in Milford. 

Police says the truck appears to be a Gray Ford F-150 with an unknown temporary registration plate. 

Milford Police Department searching for Gray F-150 Truck following a hit and run

Milford Police Department searching for Gray F-150 Truck following a hit and run at the intersection of S. Rehoboth Boulevard and SE Front Street in Milford. 

Anyone with information regarding the owner and location of the truck are asked to contact PFC G. Smith at 302-422-8081. Tips can also be submitted by clicking here or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1(800) TIP-3333.