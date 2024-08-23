MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department are still searching for a suspect in Tuesday's hit and run.
On Tuesday, August 20 around 1:30 p.m., MPD says the truck pictured below was involved in a hit and run at the intersection of S. Rehoboth Boulevard and SE Front Street in Milford.
Police says the truck appears to be a Gray Ford F-150 with an unknown temporary registration plate.
Anyone with information regarding the owner and location of the truck are asked to contact PFC G. Smith at 302-422-8081. Tips can also be submitted by clicking here or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1(800) TIP-3333.