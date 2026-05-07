LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened early Wednesday in Lewes.
Police said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. May 6 on Coastal Highway, south of Nassau Road. According to troopers, a Kia Forte was traveling north and approaching a slight curve when, for reasons still under investigation, it left the east side of the road and hit a traffic signal support pole.
The driver, a 23-year-old Kenya Hernandez-Gomez from Millsboro, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The road was closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Cpl./1 K. Marvel at 302-703-3267.
Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.