MILTON, Del. - The Town of Milton has announced the lineup for the 25th anniversary season of its Concerts in the Park Series, with weekly performances set to begin May 20 at Milton Memorial Park.
Concerts will be held Wednesdays at 7 p.m., and organizers are inviting visitors and people who live there to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the free entertainment.
The anniversary season opens May 20 with Ty Sherwood & the Brackish Water Boys. Other performances throughout the summer include Rehoboth Concert Band, Reunion Band, Mathew Street Band, Smooth Sound Big Band, Earth Jam, Catch the Drift, Fun Size, Zydeco-A-Go-Go and Vinyl Shockley.
A special America’s 250th anniversary concert featuring Delaware’s 287th Army Band is scheduled for June 27 at 7 p.m. at Milton Memorial Park.
Other special events planned later in the year include: Light Up the Park on Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at Milton Memorial Park and Sounds of the Season concert on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at Goshen United Methodist Church.