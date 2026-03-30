MILTON, Del. — The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission has begun updating the town’s comprehensive plan, launching a months long review process that will help guide growth and development over the next decade.
The plan, updated every 10 years, will serve as a roadmap for Milton beginning in 2028. Officials say the process will include a series of public meetings focused on topics such as historic preservation, housing, economic development and environmental protection, including the Broadkill River.
Bob Spor thinks the process is a good idea.
“I think it's great that they're looking into all that, so we can plan what is going to come in the future,” said Spor.
Marta Gourlay enjoys living in Milton.
“I love Milton. I really do. People here are very friendly and accepting, and it's beautiful. It really is,” said Gourlay.
The commission plans to review different sections of the plan each month through December, covering issues ranging from infrastructure and land use to population growth and sustainability.
Gourlay said she hopes officials take a close look at how growth could strain local resources.
“The infrastructure, the schools, the roads, the police and fire department, it's just not going to be sustainable,” she said.
However, Spor said development does not concern him.
“It's a lot of building going on, which is okay with me. Doesn't bother me at all,” Spor said.
After the commission completes its review, the comprehensive plan must be approved by the Milton Town Council before being submitted to the state for final approval. The comprehensive plan will then serve until 2038.