A piece of property with dug up grass where a house was just demolished.

Current conceptual plans include a garage for police use and approximately 60 parking spaces with access from Magnolia Street. 

MILTON, Del. - A house on Magnolia Street has been demolished as Milton continues with plans for a new municipal building downtown.

The town purchased the Magnolia Street property along with five adjoining parcels on Broad Street in May 2025 for $1.65 million. The Milton Town Council voted April 2025 to move forward with the purchase of the six downtown parcels.

Current conceptual plans include a garage for police use and approximately 60 parking spaces with access from Magnolia Street. The mayor said the conceptual plans also leave room for a basketball court and a public restroom facility.

Milton hopes to hold discussions in October about site planning and funding for the municipal building project.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

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