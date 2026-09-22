MILTON, Del. - A house on Magnolia Street has been demolished as Milton continues with plans for a new municipal building downtown.
The town purchased the Magnolia Street property along with five adjoining parcels on Broad Street in May 2025 for $1.65 million. The Milton Town Council voted April 2025 to move forward with the purchase of the six downtown parcels.
Current conceptual plans include a garage for police use and approximately 60 parking spaces with access from Magnolia Street. The mayor said the conceptual plans also leave room for a basketball court and a public restroom facility.
Milton hopes to hold discussions in October about site planning and funding for the municipal building project.