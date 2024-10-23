All-way stops in Milton

Milton adds two new all-way stops to the town.

MILTON, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has implemented two new all-way stop intersections in Milton, aiming to improve traffic flow and enhance safety for drivers and cyclists alike.

The new stops are located at the intersections of Chestnut and Federal Streets with Wharton Street, areas known for heavy traffic.

Residents have welcomed the changes, recognizing the need for measures to slow down speeding vehicles. "If it slows people down, that's got to be a safety factor," said local resident Chris O’Connell, emphasizing the increasing number of cyclists on the road.

With traffic volume rising daily, O’Connell noted, "They aren’t able to increase the capacity of the roads, so this is their answer to try to make it safer."

While some communities opt for stoplights or roundabouts, Milton's choice of stop signs reflects a commitment to maintaining smooth traffic flow while prioritizing safety.

As residents adjust to the new signs, early observations indicate a positive adaptation among drivers. DelDOT hopes these changes will lead to fewer accidents and a more organized roadway.

Brendan Conroy joined the CoastTV News team in July 2024 as a Video Journalist. He is from Halfmoon, New York. Brendan graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies, along with a certificate in Sports Journalism. He enjoyed being a member in numerous news clubs on campus, as well as being News Director for the university's student run radio station, CommRadio. 

