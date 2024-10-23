MILTON, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has implemented two new all-way stop intersections in Milton, aiming to improve traffic flow and enhance safety for drivers and cyclists alike.
The new stops are located at the intersections of Chestnut and Federal Streets with Wharton Street, areas known for heavy traffic.
Residents have welcomed the changes, recognizing the need for measures to slow down speeding vehicles. "If it slows people down, that's got to be a safety factor," said local resident Chris O’Connell, emphasizing the increasing number of cyclists on the road.
With traffic volume rising daily, O’Connell noted, "They aren’t able to increase the capacity of the roads, so this is their answer to try to make it safer."
While some communities opt for stoplights or roundabouts, Milton's choice of stop signs reflects a commitment to maintaining smooth traffic flow while prioritizing safety.
As residents adjust to the new signs, early observations indicate a positive adaptation among drivers. DelDOT hopes these changes will lead to fewer accidents and a more organized roadway.