LEWES, Del. – A Lewes resident, Sara Prieto, is fighting for the right to run a dog grooming business from her basement. However, due to the town's current regulations, which group kennels and groomers under the same category—and prohibit kennels—Prieto's request for a business license was denied.
"This whole process has affected my life because now I have to travel back to Virginia to my old grooming salon and start working there," Prieto said. "I travel there quite frequently back and forth, and I’m away from my family."
Some of Prieto's neighbors have raised concerns that her business could cause noise and parking issues in the residential area. These concerns led the Lewes Planning Commission to form a subcommittee to reassess regulations for home-based businesses.
On Nov. 13, the committee discussed what types of businesses might be permitted in residential areas, when they could operate, and how to address any potential impact on neighbors.
Susan Wills, a Lewes resident, supports the idea of home businesses within reason. "I think it saved some people’s lives, being able to do business from home; fed their families," Wills said. "And there’s no question when you talk about government overreach; way too much government overreach."
The Home Occupation Subcommittee will meet again on Nov. 26 at 11 a.m., with the city aiming to finalize new guidelines by February.