GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex County Vocational Technical School District has announced that the opening of its new Sussex Technical High School has been pushed back by one year and is now expected to open in September 2028.
According to the district, the delay is tied to an approved alternative construction plan that increases the size of the new building to accommodate 1,800 students. Current enrollment at Sussex Technical High School is 1,375 students.
The district also cited severe winter weather as a factor in the delay, saying 65 workdays were lost because of weather conditions this past winter.
"The school needs to be open after it has been commissioned and prepared for the massive move from the current Sussex Tech High School," said Superintendent Kevin Carson. "In addition, while we want everything completed in a timely manner, we want the building to be completely ready before we take occupancy. RYJ has done an outstanding job of moving the construction process forward of the new Sussex Technical High School."
The school said it will continue working with construction manager Richard Y. Johnson & Son and provide updates to the community as construction continues.