REHOBOTH, Del. - Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. announces participants for Staff of the Fourth Quarter 2026. Kayla Strohmeyer and Jody Clendaniel are nominated for this title.
Kayla Strohmeyer is recognized by KSI for her, “energetic, positive character and for being a motivator for her peers.” She is known for partnering with KSI’s Milford Skills Development Center and gained experience in her work there. Strohgmeyer is also a direct-hire employee with The Food Bank of Delaware’s Milford Cafe after participating in The Food Bank of Delaware’s Kitchen School, a training designed for adults with disabilities.
Jody Clendaniel was named Case Manager early in his time joining KSI because of his enthusiastic dedication, and started daily living sessions including cooking and laundry. “The understanding he has for the people he serves every day helps them create more positive perspectives on their lives. He works continually to uplift others as part of his job," said KSI.
The nonprofit's mission is to support and create opportunities for Delawareans with disabilities. Partnering with area businesses they provided programs for participants to learn real-world skills to prepare for employment.
KSI Staff of the Fourth Quarter 2026 is said to be announced on July 9 at their Annual Dinner.