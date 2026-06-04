BERLIN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an Ocean City man Tuesday night in Worcester County.
Gregory Roth, 79, of Ocean City, was pronounced dead at the scene after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of westbound U.S. Route 50 and Maryland Route 610, according to Maryland State Police.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m., troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded to the crash scene. A preliminary investigation found that a silver 2010 Nissan Altima driven by Roth was heading north on Route 610 and entered the intersection with westbound Route 50.
Police said investigators believe the Nissan did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection. The Nissan then struck a black 2014 Ford F-150 that was traveling west on Route 50.
Roth was the sole occupant of the Nissan. Emergency medical personnel from Berlin pronounced him dead at the scene.
The driver of the Ford F-150 declined medical treatment.
Investigators are awaiting results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. An autopsy is being done to help determine the cause and manner of Roth’s death.
The westbound lanes of Route 50 were closed for an extended period while the crash scene was investigated.
Deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration also helped with road closures.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the ongoing investigation.