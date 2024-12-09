OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City is seeking to resolve longstanding ambiguity over its courtesy parking arrangement for houses of worship. Historically, church attendees have been granted free parking in nearby metered areas during services. However, the lack of clear documentation and boundaries for this practice has led to confusion and disputes, particularly with the town's newly created Parking Division.
The Parking Division will be presenting four potential solutions on Tuesday to the City Council, urging the establishment of clear geographic boundaries and effective times for free parking to streamline enforcement and improve efficiency in managing paid parking areas.
Churches in Metered Zones
Currently, the following churches are within metered areas potentially impacted by any changes to the policy:
- Son’Spot Ministries Inc. (12 Worcester St.)
- St. Mary Star of the Sea Church (208 S. Baltimore Ave.)
- Ocean City Baptist Church (102 N. Division St.)
- St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church (302 N. Baltimore Ave.)
- Atlantic United Methodist Church (303 N. Baltimore Ave.)
- St. Luke Catholic Church (9901 Coastal Hwy.)
- Church of the Holy Spirit Episcopal (10001 Coastal Hwy.)
One church representative told CoastTV they only have eight spots dedicated to their building, and rely heavily on the municipal parking for masses.
Options for Resolving the Issue
The Parking Division outlined four options for the Council's consideration:
- Status Quo: Continue the informal arrangement, which would perpetuate friction and enforcement challenges.
- Customized Coordination: Allow each house of worship to coordinate directly with the Parking Division to define times and areas for free parking. While inclusive, this approach would increase the workload for the Parking Division and complicate enforcement.
- Designated Free Lots: Establish specific lots and times where free parking is permitted, creating consistent and enforceable parameters for all houses of worship.
- End the Policy: Discontinue free parking for churches altogether, eliminating potential confusion and perceptions of preferential treatment.
Local Michael McKinney favors the second option, saying, “Absolutely. During that time, that should be the option for the congregation to be able to attend.”
Decision Pending
The Parking Division has recommended Option 4, citing the need for uniformity and the potential legal and logistical challenges of maintaining the current policy.
The City Council is set to review the proposals on Tuesday. The discussion could determine whether the long-standing tradition of free church parking will continue, be modified, or come to an end altogether.