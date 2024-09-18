OCEAN CITY, MD—The Ocean City Police Department has provided an update on the investigation into workplace misconduct involving five officers. The investigation began following a citizen complaint received in April. The content of that complaint has not yet been made public.
Chief Jay Buzzuro emphasized the department's commitment to transparency and thoroughness in the investigation. "We promised our community that we would take this matter seriously and were committed to conducting a comprehensive and meticulous investigation," he said. The findings from the Office of Professional Standards were submitted to the Worcester County Administrative Charging Committee this week.
The investigation remains ongoing as the committee reviews the findings. Following this evaluation, a disciplinary recommendation will be made to Chief Buzzuro. The officers involved can either accept the recommendation or choose to present their case before a trial board, akin to a court proceeding.
The department noted that this final phase of the process may take some time and will involve coordination with the Worcester County Administrative Charging Committee.
Under current police reform laws, citizens who file complaints will receive a receipt, and their complaints will be forwarded to the Police Accountability Board. Additionally, a database will be made available for citizens to track the progress of their complaints.