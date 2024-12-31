OCEAN CITY, Md. –The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office determined a Dec. 24 fire was accidental, stating it was caused by cooking on a deck enclosure. According to the Ocean City Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at a home on Tudor Road in West Ocean City at approximately 6:30 p.m. Units from the Berlin Fire Company and Ocean Pines also assisted.
Firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the rear of the home. Crews worked to contain the fire and confirmed all the people inside had safely made their way out of the home.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury but was treated without requiring hospitalization.