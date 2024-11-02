OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Pickleball Club’s recent Pink Ribbon Pickleball Round Robin raised more than $15,000 for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign.
Held on Oct. 4 at the Ocean Pines Racquet Center, the event saw 128 players compete on 16 courts, supported by about three dozen volunteers, 27 sponsors and over 30 raffle prizes.
Event organizer Becky Colt-Ferguson emphasized the importance of community support for cancer research and the benefits of exercise in promoting well-being.
"The round robin is a memorable experience for friends and families who honor individuals past and present who are fighting cancer," Colt-Ferguson said. "I am thankful to be a survivor."
The Pickleball Club and the American Cancer Society expressed gratitude to the volunteers and plan to continue the event next year.