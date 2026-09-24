OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling Festival organizers announced Thursday that Friday’s portion of the festival will not go forward after continued weather and beach erosion affected the festival site.
Organizers said production, site and safety teams, along with Ocean City staff, have been working to prepare the grounds, but conditions made it impossible to safely finish building the festival site in time for Friday.
“The safety of our fans, artists, crew, and community must come first,” the festival said in its announcement on social media.
Dave Matthews Band and Hootie and the Blowfish were set to headline the first day of the music festival. Other artists included Ludacris, Yellowcard, Shaggy and more.
People who purchased one-day Friday tickets directly through Front Gate Tickets will automatically receive refunds. Organizers said 33 percent of the cost of three-day tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets will also be automatically refunded.
Refunds could take as long as 30 days and will be returned to the original method of payment, said organizers. The festival workers are continuing to work toward holding the remainder of the weekend’s events and are hoping weather and site conditions improve.