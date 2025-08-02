HARBESON, Del. - Dewey Beer Company says they're bringing the spirit of Bavaria to the Delaware coast for its third annual Oktoberfest. The brew-tiful event will be at their Harbeson location on Sept. 20.
Dewey Beer Company says visitors can participate in festive competitions like the team sausage toss and the stein holding competition. The brewery will be serving food specials and seasonal draft favorites, including Skelett Märzen and FestBier.
“Oktoberfest at Harbeson has become one of our favorite fall traditions,” said creative director Harrison Albert. “It’s the perfect way to welcome the season with our community: good beer, great food, and plenty of fun.”
Pizza Machine says they will also be serving food specials inspired by the holiday, like Bavarian pretzels, grilled sausages and a limited edition Oktoberfest pizza.
The brewery says the celebration is family-friendly and free to the public.