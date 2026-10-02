GEORGETOWN, Del - After years operating from Milton, Old Crow Manner has opened for 2026 this time in Georgetown. The haunted attraction has found a new home at what was once Screams by the Beach.
Old Crow Manner is a Haunted walk through created by Brock Rogers who has always called Halloween his favorite holiday
"My family has always been into Halloween, always dressed up. We always kept things a secret from each other until Halloween night."
This year the attraction took a lot more work. Brock and his team of volunteers, known as the crow crew, started working back in March to bring Old Crow Manner to life in Georgetown. The actors, now scaring customers with the doors open, were there long before, helping set up the perfect fright.
"The Crow crew has built walls inside rooms. We've painted floors inside" says Kelly Walmzley from Georgetown.
Old Crow Manner will be open for Halloween frights until Nov. 1 with a special ages 18 and up night on October 16.