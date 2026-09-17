DELMAR, Md. — One person died and two others were hurt Wednesday after a crash in Delmar that investigators say may have involved speed and alcohol.
Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Mardela Springs Volunteer Fire Department crews responded around 5:14 p.m. Sept. 16 to the area of Norris Twilley Road and Norfolk Drive in Delmar.
The Sheriff’s Office said preliminary information indicates the vehicle involved left the road and overturned several times. One passenger was thrown from it and pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel.
The driver and another passenger were treated by emergency crews at the scene. Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Norris Twilley Road was closed for an extended period while investigators with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit examined the scene.
Preliminary findings indicate speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators are continuing to review evidence to determine what led to it.
The identities of the driver and passengers have not been released.