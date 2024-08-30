Oyster hatchery in Lewes distributes first seeds

LEWES, Del. - After more than two years of work, the University of Delaware's College of Earth, Ocean and Environment's Ed Hale is set to realize a significant milestone in Delaware’s aquaculture industry.
Aug.30, Hale and his team distributed the first oyster seeds to local farmers, marking the start of a promising new chapter for the state's oyster industry.
The project, developed with the help of University of Delaware students and experts, aims to meet a critical need in the region. The oyster seeds are tiny, baby oysters attached to microscopic shells. They will be nurtured by farmers, eventually reaching markets across the area.
"Eastern oyster is, is functionally a keystone species. so for us today is, is very much an economic day," Hale said. "We're helping the coastal economy. So the more oyster farmers we have, the more oysters we can grow, the better we're going to do for our local environment. I think making that connection is really important."
This initiative not only supports the rapidly growing oyster farming industry but also promises to create numerous jobs in Delaware, said Hale. As the industry expands, local farmers are poised to benefit, contributing to the state’s economy and environmental sustainability. Hale's work underscores the importance of innovation and collaboration in bolstering Delaware's aquaculture sector.