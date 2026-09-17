GEORGETOWN, Del.- On Thursday, Sussex County locals gathered at the CHEER Center to remember the 9/11 attacks.
The center was filled with memorabilia and various speakers. Claudia Matteo, one of the speakers, survived the attacks. Matteo was in the towers the day of the attack working at IBM.
Matteo during the aftermath, she felt a sense of community with those around her. "The world was with us, and never have we been so united and full of love and support... part of my grieving process is the loss of that too."
Another speaker, Debra Burlingame, talked about her brother who was the pilot of Flight 77. That plane was hijacked and hit the pentagon.