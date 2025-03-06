MILFORD, Del. — A Pennsylvania man was arrested for felony assault after he allegedly pepper-sprayed another driver following a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Delaware State Police responded to a crash at approximately 1 p.m. on March 4 at 793 Bay Road. A preliminary investigation found that a 50-year-old Milford man was driving a Honda Element south on Bay Road near Jenkins Pond Road when 45-year-old Jason Boyd of Lincoln University, Pennsylvania, allegedly began tailgating him. The Milford man abruptly applied his brakes, causing Boyd’s Chevrolet Silverado to crash into the rear of the Honda, police said.
After the crash, both drivers pulled into the parking lot of I.G. Burton to assess the damage. As the 50-year-old man exited his car and approached Boyd’s truck, Boyd allegedly pepper-sprayed him before troopers arrived. Emergency Medical Services treated the man at the scene for minor injuries.
Troopers said they observed a canister of pepper spray inside Boyd’s truck and discovered that his registration was expired. Boyd was taken into custody without incident and taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with Assault 2nd Degree with a Disabling Chemical Spray (Felony) and Expired Registration.
Boyd was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $2,525 unsecured bond. The 50-year-old driver of the Honda was also issued a citation for reckless driving.