MILFORD, Del. — A power outage is affecting part of the city after a downed power line disrupted service, Milford's electric department announced. Crews have been dispatched to repair the line and restore power to the affected area.

The city is asking people to remain patient while restoration work is underway. Officials also urged locals to avoid placing non-emergency calls to the city’s phone lines, which are routed through the Milford police dispatch center, in order to keep lines open for emergency calls.

“We thank you in advance for your assistance during this time,” the city’s statement said.

No estimated time for full restoration has been provided, but updates will be shared as they become available.

