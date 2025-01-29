Proposal for new Delaware Department of Veterans Affairs moves forward

DOVER, Del. - A bill to establish a new state agency focused on veterans’ issues advanced in the Delaware House on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
The House Veterans Affairs Committee approved House Bill 1, which would create the Delaware Department of Veterans Affairs. The department would serve as an advocate and resource for the state's approximately 70,000 veterans and be led by a cabinet-level secretary who must be a veteran.
Rep. William Carson, the bill’s sponsor, said the new department would work to better support veterans in Delaware.
"As a veteran, I understand the sacrifices made by those who serve and the challenges they face afterward," Carson said. "This department will focus on meeting their needs and ensuring we fulfill our commitment to them."
The agency would aim to improve access to health care, benefits, and other support services while also advocating for veterans at both the state and federal levels.
The bill would keep the existing Commission of Veterans Affairs in place under the new department’s structure. An amendment to the measure would require the department’s secretary to seek input from the commission before making major structural changes, such as reorganizing offices or divisions.
Sen. Nicole Poore, chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, voiced support for the proposal.
"Delaware is home to thousands of veterans, and we owe them the highest level of care and respect," Poore said. "This effort goes beyond politics—it's about making sure veterans get the services they deserve."
A key goal of the department would be to help veterans access federal benefits, potentially reducing state costs on supplemental programs like Medicaid. The agency would also explore strategies for elder care and consider expanding veterans' housing options.
HB 1 now moves to the House Appropriations Committee for further consideration.