DELAWARE - Restaurants may be forced to pay fines up to $1,500 if they provide single-use food service items like disposable utensils or napkins, under new changes to the proposed Skip the Stuff Act.
The bill, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Sophie Phillips, would prohibit food establishments from providing single-use items unless requested by a customer. New amendments to the bill bring penalties up to $1,500 for violations of the bill. The penalties would not be fully enacted until two years in.
The new changes also allow food establishments to have self-service stations for these items. The term "food establishments" wouldn't apply to nonprofits, hospitals or prisons.
The Skip the Stuff Act is part of a wide effort by Delaware to reduce litter and environmental impact as they banned food service businesses from providing several single-use plastic items.
The bill passed the House on June 11 and is now in the Senate.